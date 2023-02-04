Shentu Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Shentu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00003649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $75.59 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.



About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,442,942 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

