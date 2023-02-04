Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.84. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 126,069 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
