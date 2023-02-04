Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.77

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $1.84. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 126,069 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

