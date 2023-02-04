Signaturefd LLC Acquires 110 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 52.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 111,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total value of $13,713,759.89. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,363,340.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.76, for a total value of $143,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $256.11 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.36 and its 200 day moving average is $230.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

