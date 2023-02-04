Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

AEP stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.