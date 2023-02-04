Signaturefd LLC Cuts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.90 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

