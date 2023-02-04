Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,535 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis in the third quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 80.10%.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

