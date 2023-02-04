Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,871 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,625,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,545,000 after buying an additional 347,909 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 9.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,681,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 511,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genpact by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 300,941 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $37.68 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Darren Saumur sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $2,307,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,737,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,928 shares of company stock valued at $14,423,797. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Stories

