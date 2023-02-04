Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 19,588.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,908 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 69,344 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Tilray by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,228,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 44,787 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tilray by 21.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 187,469 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tilray by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 814,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of TLRY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,224,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

