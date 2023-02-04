Signaturefd LLC Sells 468 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $406.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $367.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.87. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $615.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Truist Financial raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

