SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,879,480. In related news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total transaction of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,879,480. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Beaudoin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$919,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,122,823.12. Insiders have sold a total of 330,200 shares of company stock worth $2,967,363 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

