SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Given New C$11.25 Price Target at Raymond James

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$11.25 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.00 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$8.52 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
