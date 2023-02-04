Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Sirius XM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.6 %

SIRI stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth about $667,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 447.9% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 698,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,600 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 538,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 340,625 shares in the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.