Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €158.00 ($171.74) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) target price on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SIX2 opened at €120.80 ($131.30) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €95.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €98.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.20. Sixt has a 1-year low of €79.90 ($86.85) and a 1-year high of €166.30 ($180.76).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.