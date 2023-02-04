SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.79 EPS

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The credit services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.79), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $542.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.11 million. SLM had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,913,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,894. SLM has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SLM by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SLM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

