Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.81

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and traded as high as $2.95. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 87,032 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 301,931 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $167,000.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).
