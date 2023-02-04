Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Given New $13.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.