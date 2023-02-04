Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $84,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 379.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,251,000 after acquiring an additional 426,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,508,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,012,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,199,000 after acquiring an additional 354,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,071,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $110.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $387.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.05 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $141,104.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,348,842.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 24,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $3,082,240.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,537.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $141,104.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,842.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,540 shares of company stock valued at $13,604,923. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.