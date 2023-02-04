Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 154.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 422.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 95.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $327.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.42. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $261.80 and a 52 week high of $402.53.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

