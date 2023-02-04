Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $470,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $93.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

