Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,576,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,450,000 after acquiring an additional 156,863 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,554,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $508,116,000 after buying an additional 476,512 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,484,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $494,315,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,309,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,515,000 after buying an additional 186,134 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

Insider Activity

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SYK opened at $283.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.50. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.