Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $72.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93.

