Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,269,000 after buying an additional 43,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

NYSE:GPC opened at $168.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

