Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $52.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

