Southern Energy (LON:SOUC) Shares Down 5.6%

Southern Energy Corp. (LON:SOUC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.92 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.52). 294,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 180,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.55).

Southern Energy Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 55.02. The firm has a market cap of £55.72 million and a P/E ratio of 455.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

About Southern Energy

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

