Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on March 2nd

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

SBSI stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. 139,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBSI. StockNews.com downgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

