SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,619 shares during the period. SouthState makes up approximately 2.5% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of SouthState worth $73,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SouthState by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in SouthState by 4.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in SouthState by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $72.25 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.26 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,328.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $497,322.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 58,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,328.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Further Reading

