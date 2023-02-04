SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Trading 0% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) traded up 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.83 and last traded at $21.75. 413,633 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 634,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 2,494.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1,768.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

