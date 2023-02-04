SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO) Trading Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 425,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 225,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 1,669.6% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 985,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 929,522 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 120.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 71,367 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 396,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter.

