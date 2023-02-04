SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.92

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.92 and last traded at $42.88, with a volume of 2076190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.68.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

