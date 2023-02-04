SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 229,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XBI opened at $90.39 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $99.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.39.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

