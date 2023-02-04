Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.51). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 305,090 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £197.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,041.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78.
In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 50,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,030.40 ($24,738.05). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 102,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £42,025 ($51,901.94).
Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.
