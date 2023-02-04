Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.75

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.75 ($0.50) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.51). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 41.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 305,090 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 52 ($0.64) price objective on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £197.32 million and a P/E ratio of 1,041.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78.

Speedy Hire Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Speedy Hire

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

In other news, insider Carol Kavanagh purchased 50,076 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, with a total value of £20,030.40 ($24,738.05). Also, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 102,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £42,025 ($51,901.94).

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

