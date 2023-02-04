Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Spire worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Spire Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SR opened at $75.59 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Spire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Spire Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.