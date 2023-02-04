Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Spire also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.15-4.35 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Spire Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.49. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Spire during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Spire by 50.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

