Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.09.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Down 4.5 %

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 278.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.