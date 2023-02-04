Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.
Easterly Government Properties Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
