Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 17.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 303,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Easterly Government Properties Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.