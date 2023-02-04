Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $1,023,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,107,713.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $55.27 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

