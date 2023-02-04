Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the quarter. Tenable comprises about 1.1% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $43.31 on Friday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.56.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $77,065.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,459.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,075. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

