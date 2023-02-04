Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,455 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 36,334 shares during the period. R1 RCM makes up approximately 1.2% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,931,147 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,594 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 797,748 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $16,721,000 after buying an additional 748,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after buying an additional 484,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.29 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $33.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

