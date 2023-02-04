Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,712 shares during the period. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.9% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $46,943,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 431.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,637,000 after purchasing an additional 673,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 419.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 727,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,509,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 585,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after buying an additional 576,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,874,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,893,000 after purchasing an additional 432,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $87.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.91.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.