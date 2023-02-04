Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $715,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 7.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,534 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna stock opened at $292.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $213.16 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.45.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

