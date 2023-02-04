Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 1.6% of Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,450,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $14,604,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $39.20. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

