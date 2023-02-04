Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMN. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $800,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,194,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.31. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock worth $1,130,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading

