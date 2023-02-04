Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 11,035 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after acquiring an additional 301,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,961,000 after buying an additional 197,242 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,612,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROCK shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

ROCK stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

