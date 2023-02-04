Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.