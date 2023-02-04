Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.8 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $131.91 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $81.56 and a one year high of $132.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average of $115.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLH. UBS Group cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $4,818,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 40,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total transaction of $4,818,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,089,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,083,179.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

