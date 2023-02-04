SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) COO Sells $1,412,201.84 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) COO James J. Frome sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $1,412,201.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,647.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.75. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.41 and a 52 week high of $146.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.67.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

