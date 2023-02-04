SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Decreased by Channing Capital Management LLC

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,744 shares during the period. SPX Technologies comprises 2.3% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 2.67% of SPX Technologies worth $66,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX Technologies by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $690,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SPX Technologies news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $711,567.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,561.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SPXC opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.53.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $370.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. Research analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.