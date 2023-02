Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.31. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Stabilus Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

About Stabilus

Get Rating

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

