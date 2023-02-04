Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Investec lowered Standard Chartered from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 770 ($9.51) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 510 ($6.30) to GBX 540 ($6.67) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.88) to GBX 750 ($9.26) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.