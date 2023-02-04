Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Posts Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.00-$2.00 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.2 %

SWK traded down $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,737. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $173.76. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Longbow Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $355,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

