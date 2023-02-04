Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Star Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.19. 67,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,074. The company has a market capitalization of $400.27 million, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Star Group

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The pipeline company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $296.64 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGU. Bandera Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,463,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Star Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Group by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Star Group by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 18,858 shares during the last quarter. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

